Main Street Chamber of Leake County 2018 Family Movie Night

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County has announced the plans for the 2018 Family Movie night. Three Great Family Movies will be shown January, February and March at the Old Carthage Elementary School. January features the movie “Beauty and The Beast” at 7:00 p.m. on the 19th. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic. It will be a great outing for young an old alike. On February 16th “The Lion King” takes the stage and then on March 16th join the Minions and they dot the screen in “Despicable Me 3”. Admission is free to each movie and concessions will be sold. Make sure you join us.