The Main Street Chamber of Leake Count is pleased to present the“We Are Carthage” calendars for 2017. The Calendars feature historic photographs of Carthage. The calendars are on sale now for $5.00 and can be purchased at the Main Street Chamber office. Get your calendar and travel through Carthage’s past each month during 2017. For additional information, contact Russell Baty, The Main Street Chamber of Leake County, at 601-267-6764.