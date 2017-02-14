Main Street Chamber of Leake County “Coffee with the Legislators” slated

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County will be holding their annual “Coffee with the Legislators” on Monday March 6th at 9:00 at the Chamber Center. This is an opportunity to meet local legislative delegation and express thoughts and opinions on what is going on in Jackson that has a direct impact on Leake County.

Senator Jenifer Branning, Representatives Jason White, Kenneth Walker, Randy Rushing, and Scott Bounds will be on hand to discuss bills that are pending in the Mississippi Legislature.

Make your plans now to join the Main Street Chamber for “Coffee with the Legislators”.