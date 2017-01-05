Main Street Chamber of Leake County Family Movie Night – Zootopia

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County would like to invite everyone to Family Movie Night, a free movie night, on January 20, 2017 at the Old Elementary School at 7:00 p.m.

Come out and watch the family comedy Zootopia. In a city inhabited by anthropomorphic animals who have abandoned traditional predator/prey roles in favor of civilized coexistence, uptight rabbit police officer Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnfer Goodwin) is forced to work with charismatic fox con artist, Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) to crack a major case involving the mysterious disappearance of some carnivorous citizens.

The free movie night is made possible by our sponsors Trustmark Bank, Dr. David Henderson, Baptist Medical Center-Leake, and Boswell Media.