Main Street Chamber Membership Banquet set

Get ready for an evening of Fun with the 2nd annual Main Street Chamber Membership Banquet Tuesday September 12th at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Carthage Elementary school. The theme for this years event will be Decade to Decade featuring photographs and memorabilia of Leake County’s past. This is your chance to meet and mingle with fellow Main Street Chamber members over heavy hors d’oeuvres in a relaxing atmosphere. The highlight of the evening will be the presentation of the Citizen of the Year and our Small and Large businesses of the Year. There will be door prizes from area businesses and more. Tickets are $30.00 and may be purchased at the Main Street Chamber Office. Reservations must be made by September 1st. For more information call 601-267-9231.