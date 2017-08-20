How to make the pinhole projector to view the Solar Eclipse

What you’ll need

Cardboard box

Sheet of white paper

Aluminum foil

Tape

Scissors

Pen or pencil

Pin or thumbtack

How to make the pinhole projector

Take your box — a cereal box — and trace its bottom on your sheet of paper.

Cut out the rectangle you just traced and tape it to the bottom of the inside of your box. This will be your projection screen.

Close the top of the box and cut two holes along the right and left edges of the top panel.

Cut a piece of aluminum foil to cover one of the holes and tape it in place.

Poke a hole in the middle of the piece of foil.

How to use your projector

Take your pinhole projector outside and face away from the sun so that its light shines into the pinhole. Look through the hole you did not cover and you will see the sun projected on the white piece of paper inside the box. The longer the box, the larger the image will be.