More charges have been brought against a man arrested for kidnapping last week.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said 34-year-old Ricky Birmingham has now been charged with rape.

Birmingham was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 20 by Kosciusko police on kidnapping and assault charges. A few days later, Kosciusko police charged him with weapon possession by a felon.

He’s currently in the Leake County Jail. His first court appearance is today (Wednesday).