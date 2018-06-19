Man charged in Friday homicide

It happened Friday around 10:20 p.m. at a home in the 7000 block of Brown Hooke Road in Lauderdale County. Authorities say the suspect, Truitt Pace, shot his wife in the head. She was transported to the hospital.

Coroner Clayton Cobler says she died a few hours later. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department says the shooting victim is 34-year-old Marsha Danielle Pace. Authorities say there was at least one child in the home at the time of the incident.

Truitt Thomas Pace was arrested at the scene of the shooting and has been charged with second degree murder. His bond is set at $100,000.