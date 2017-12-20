Man held after 4 hit in nightclub shooting in Attala County

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and officials are seeking other suspects in a nightclub shooting in rural central Mississippi.

Attala County Sheriff Tim Nail said Tuesday that Cory Dotson remained jailed on aggravated assault charges after the early Sunday shooting at the Attala County Lounge near Ethel.

Nail says Dotson is supposed to go before a judge Wednesday, and doesn’t know if Dotson has a lawyer to speak for him.

The sheriff says he anticipates additional arrests.

Four people were shot at the club and a fifth was injured by flying glass. Nail says at least some of those people have been released from hospitals.

Nail tells WLIN-FM the club remains closed until fire code violations, including a padlocked exit door, are fixed.