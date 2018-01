A driver hit a man walking on Highway 15 in Neshoba County, between Philadelphia and Union, Tuesday night.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell says it was dark when the driver hit the Native American man, who was walking in the same direction as the car was going. The man died on the scene.

Waddell says the driver and two children in the car are okay. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating. So far no charges have been filed. The names of the driver and victim have not been released.