Man sentenced to prison for sexual battery of child

A Canton man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, for the sexual battery of a 7-year-old child.

57-year-old Marcus Wade McCammon will not be eligible for parole or early release during the 20 years he serves in prison.

Madison County police began investigating the case in November 2016. Guest says the child told Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center that McCammon forced her to engage in sexual contact with him.

Guest says the information the child provided and evidence gathered by police gave the jury enough to hand down a guilty verdict.