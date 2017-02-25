Manhunt underway for murder suspect

U.S. Marshals are looking for 28-year-old Alex Bridges Deaton. Authorities say he is wanted in connection with a murder and shooting in the Jackson area.

Authorities say Deaton is wanted for killing his girlfriend who has been identified as Heather Robinson and, according to her Facebook, was from Quitman and living in Jackson.

Authorities say Deaton is also wanted for shooting a woman while she was jogging in a nearby neighborhood in Jackson. Alex Deaton grew up in Neshoba County and once lived in the Dixon community.

Authorities in Neshoba County are not yet connecting him with the murder of a 69-year-old woman found in Dixon at a church on Thursday. Deaton has multiple ties to this area and authorities want to question him as soon as possible.

There is a manhunt underway for a local man wanted in connection with murders in Rankin County.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations released the following alert about Alex Bridges Deaton:

The suspect is identified as Alex Bridges Deaton, 28, and is described as a white male, five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Deaton is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If anyone comes in contact with Deaton they should not attempt to engage him but contact authorities via 911, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480, Crime Stoppers 601-355-8477, or Crime Stoppers on-line at Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the arrest of Deaton.

On Friday February 24 at approximately 5:00 a.m., the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a woman who stated that she had been shot while jogging along Castlewood’s Blvd in Rankin County, Mississippi. During the investigation the victim stated that a white male with facial hair driving a small white SUV shot her from his driver’s window striking her in the thigh.

Also on Friday February 24 at approximately 4:20 p.m., the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office received a request to do a welfare check on a resident at Vineyards Apartments off of Vine Drive near Castlewoods subdivision. A deputy along with a family member found the 30-year-old female deceased inside the apartment. The deceased victim’s vehicle, a white 2012 GMC Arcadia SUV was missing. Deaton is the boyfriend of the deceased victim.

Deaton is believed to be still driving a white 2012 GMC Acadia bearing Mississippi Nurses Foundation Tag Number F396.