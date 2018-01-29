manslaughter, armed robbery, burglary and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Mignon Johnson, 29, 10090 Road 121, Union, domestic violence – simple assault

Dexton Cole Nickey, 20, 107 McMillan Circle, Philadelphia, four counts burglary of dwelling house

Chabrecia Stevens, 22, 1902 Old Marion Road, Philadelphia, shoplifting more than $1000

Ismael Perez Alvarez, 28, of 12611 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving, no drivers license

Ross Jones, 52, 13041 Highway 482, Philadelphia, cyber-stalking, petit larceny – less than $1000

Kizzy Carter, 40, 431 Coleman, Philadelphia, malicious mischief over $1000

Jerry Wayne Smith, 59, 252 Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest

Misty Keene, 34, 2903 Greenland Road, Little Rock, MS, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense

Aaliyah Ceontra Black, 21, 379 Loper Street, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance in a correction facility

Tiffany L Goolsby, 30, 1512 Horseshoe Road, Walnut Grove, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Dillon Kade Norris, 23, of 322 North Street 12, Philadelphia, manslaughter

Roderick Jerimah Talley, 18, 305 Robinson Circle, Philadelphia, manufacturing a controlled substance, armed robbery

Amanda Brown, 50, 1720 20th Avenue, Meridian, public drunk

Duane Mychal Kelley, 38, 111 Park Place, Philadelphia, public drunk

Matthew Lyle Christian, 21, 1610 Tallabogue Road, Forest, open container violation

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)