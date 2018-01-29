manslaughter, armed robbery, burglary and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Mignon Johnson, 29, 10090 Road 121, Union, domestic violence – simple assault
Dexton Cole Nickey, 20, 107 McMillan Circle, Philadelphia, four counts burglary of dwelling house
Chabrecia Stevens, 22, 1902 Old Marion Road, Philadelphia, shoplifting more than $1000
Ismael Perez Alvarez, 28, of 12611 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, careless driving, no drivers license
Ross Jones, 52, 13041 Highway 482, Philadelphia, cyber-stalking, petit larceny – less than $1000
Kizzy Carter, 40, 431 Coleman, Philadelphia, malicious mischief over $1000
Jerry Wayne Smith, 59, 252 Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, trespassing, resisting arrest
Misty Keene, 34, 2903 Greenland Road, Little Rock, MS, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense
Aaliyah Ceontra Black, 21, 379 Loper Street, Philadelphia, possession of a controlled substance in a correction facility
Tiffany L Goolsby, 30, 1512 Horseshoe Road, Walnut Grove, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Dillon Kade Norris, 23, of 322 North Street 12, Philadelphia, manslaughter
Roderick Jerimah Talley, 18, 305 Robinson Circle, Philadelphia, manufacturing a controlled substance, armed robbery
Amanda Brown, 50, 1720 20th Avenue, Meridian, public drunk
Duane Mychal Kelley, 38, 111 Park Place, Philadelphia, public drunk
Matthew Lyle Christian, 21, 1610 Tallabogue Road, Forest, open container violation
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)