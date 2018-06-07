Home » Local » manslaughter, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

manslaughter, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Monica A Andrews, 28, 10360 Road 288, Union, failure to pay

Monica A Andrews

Rachel Denise Bell, 30, 107 McMillan Circle, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no driver’s license

Rachel Denise Bell

Shaquilla Crosby, 25, 517 Lamar Circle, Philadelphia, manslaughter

Shaquilla Crosby

Angelina Dykes, 37, 10102 Road 325, Union, public drunk

Angelina Dykes

Richard Lamar Garrett, 34, 210 Martin Luther King Drive, Philadelphia, failure to pay, probation violation

Richard Lamar Garrett

Christopher Hicks, 33, 117 Bogue Chitto, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

Christopher Hicks

Christopher Leach, 30, 267 Davis Street, Philadelphia, failure to appear, contempt of court

Christopher Leach

Joseph Dewayne Moore, 47, 203 Chapparel Drive, Liberty Hill, TX, possession of controlled substance

Joseph Dewayne Moore

Aletha Quinn, 59, 10161 BIA 0024, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Aletha Quinn

Brandon Shoemake, 27, 1197 Mills Road, Conehatta, failure to appear

Brandon Shoemake

Christopher John Stevens, 43, 13080 Highway 19 South, Union, failure to pay

Christopher John Stevens

Evangelea Vinieratos, 32, of 10123 Road 749, hold for investigations

Evangelea Vinieratos

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

