Manufacturers’ Day shows students technical, skilled career paths

Some Neshoba County industries are trying to get students interested in technical and skilled careers. Neshoba County’s Manufacturers’ Day is geared towards high school juniors who aren’t sure what career path they want to take.

Manufacturers’ Day is a chance for local businesses to let young people know they can make a good living at their companies if they learn a specialized trade or skill.

“They’re good jobs and there is good money with that, and benefits,” says Torri Williams, Weyerhaeuser HR manager. “It’s a good way to have stability for their family in the future.”

Manufacturing has changed over the years, something many students were unaware of.

“It’s not all manual labor,” says Taylor Holland, Neshoba Central junior. “Most of it is computer operated and it’s really revolutionizing the manufacturing business.”

Company representatives marketed their businesses and told the students everything they needed to know, from what’s being manufactured, how much each position pays, what their duties would be and ultimately how to land the job.

“We’re going to train you how to do those jobs, but any experience that you’ve had makes it easier.”

That’s where vocational technical courses really help these students.

“We are preparing our students, not only for the skills that they are going to carry with them for the rest of their live to be good employees, but we’re instilling them with leadership skills to be great employees, one day,” says Dana Mclain, Philadelphia-Neshoba Career Tech Center teacher.

Neshoba Central, Philadelphia, Choctaw Central and Union High Schools participated in Neshoba County’s Manufacturers’ Day.