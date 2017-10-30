Marcus Dupree talks Families First for Mississippi

A former pro football player paid a visit to Bogue Chitto Elementary school. Philadelphia native and former Los Angeles Ram Marcus Dupree now travels with Families First for Mississippi to promote education, parenting, literacy and workforce.

“We look for people’s potential and we push them to reach that maximum potential,” says Christi Webb, Families First for Mississippi North executive director.

Families First for Mississippi uses a “whole family” approach to help families succeed. From grandparents to parents to children.

“We emphasize education, parenting skills, workforce development and career education,” says Webb.

Dupree is spoke to Bogue Chitto Elementary students about self-esteem, youth development and respect.

“These days kids don’t respect teachers,” says Dupree. “They don’t respect their parents. That’s kind of what Families First is about.”

Families First is a free service that is open to any family struggling in life.

“You might have a referral from someone that knows you or an attorney. You might have a referral from a court system,” says Webb. “But we just welcome everybody.”

The program is hoping to help families across the state. Families First is putting resource centers in Philadelphia and Meridian.

“What we’re trying to do is bring these people up to a normal level, so they can be self-sustaining and also make a living,” says Webb.

The Meridian and Philadelphia locations are expected to open at the beginning of the year.