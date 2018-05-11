Home » Local » marijuana, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

marijuana, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County



Scotty Lee Brown, 26, Frog Level Apt 5, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Scotty Lee Brown

Billy J Clemons, 51, 442 Evergreen, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Billy J Clemons

Colt Eakes, 26, 11231 Road 468, Philadelphia, disturbance of family

Colt Eakes

Larry Goforth, 61, 1343 Road 729, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Larry Goforth

Lisa Ann Jones, 35, 11931 Road 355, Union, failure to pay

Lisa Ann Jones

Jimmy Dale Majure, 60, 518 Welch Street, Philadelphia, careless driving, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal

Jimmy Dale Majur

Rai’necia Teshae Miller, 20, 3001 Chandler Road, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Rai’necia Teshae Miller

Tracey Rivers, 47, 17991 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, failure to appear, contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Tracey Rivers

William Andrew Stewart, 38, 10420 Road 387, Philadelphia, simple assault

Elliott Willis, 42, 111 Dixon Road, Carthage, public drunk

Elliott Willis

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)

