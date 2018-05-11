marijuana, DUI and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Scotty Lee Brown, 26, Frog Level Apt 5, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
Billy J Clemons, 51, 442 Evergreen, Philadelphia, failure to pay
Colt Eakes, 26, 11231 Road 468, Philadelphia, disturbance of family
Larry Goforth, 61, 1343 Road 729, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance
Lisa Ann Jones, 35, 11931 Road 355, Union, failure to pay
Jimmy Dale Majure, 60, 518 Welch Street, Philadelphia, careless driving, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st refusal
Rai’necia Teshae Miller, 20, 3001 Chandler Road, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance
Tracey Rivers, 47, 17991 Highway 21 South, Philadelphia, failure to appear, contributing to the delinquency of a minor
William Andrew Stewart, 38, 10420 Road 387, Philadelphia, simple assault
Elliott Willis, 42, 111 Dixon Road, Carthage, public drunk
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. (Neshoba County Jail images)