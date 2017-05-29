Home » Local » marijuana, felony pursuit, domestic violence and other recent arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on by Mina Mooney

Jarrod Breedlove, 41, 1208 Stewart Street #B, Philadelphia, transfer to another agency

Kevin Lee Crapps, 35, 11500 Hwy 482, Philadelphia, warrant incarceration order

Jacqueline A Dorman, 40, 10530 BIA 0228, Philadelphia, public drunk, possession of paraphernalia, warrant failure to pay suspended license, failure to pay child support

Treshon (AKA Butter) B Griffin, 24, 373 Loper Street, Philadelphia, begin serving 8 years

Angela Deshay Jenkins, 31, 5842 Ebenezer Road, Carthage, felony pursuit, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving

Demetric Madison, 23, 12411 Road 832, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, disturbance of a family – domestic violence, domestic violence – simple assault

Lucas McNair, 27, 276 West Adkins Street, Philadelphia, felony pursuit, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, failure to pay

George Glenn Robinson, 38, 102 Megan Street, Philadelphia, public drunk

Ellison Jayen Ward, 47, 12680 Road 610, Philadelphia, disturbance of a family – domestic violence

Delvin Young, 33, 635 Tom Bennett Road, Macon, begin serving 3 years

