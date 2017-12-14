Local community members volunteering for The Mars Hill Food Pantry will be serving our local residents on Saturday, December 16 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Each month The Mars Hill Food Pantry serves our neighborhoods where some may be struggling or in situations where they need assistance. Everyone in need is welcome to apply for assistance. Everyone applying must bring an ID, proof that they live in the community, and proof of their yearly income. For more information or questions LaTonya Smith (601) 416-2319.