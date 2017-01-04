Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Set For Downtown Philadelphia

The City of Philadelphia is set to pay respects to the late Dr. King. The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is set once again to march the streets of Philadelphia on Saturday January 14 in honor of the holiday on Monday. The parade will start on Poplar Ave to East Main Street, and conclude at Philadelphia High School. The parade kicks off at 11 am with the theme “Keeping the dream alive.”

The parade has drawn hundreds in the past years with around 50 entries including several marching bands where the rumble of the drum lines can be felt from anywhere in downtown Philadelphia.

Set for the Monday, January 16 MLK holiday celebration there will be a Martin Luther King Jr. program at Westside Community Center at 1 pm. Guest speaker William Talley, former President, Neshoba County Branch of the NAACP, will lead the ceremonies after a march to the Westside Center by community members at 12:30 pm. The theme for the event is “Together we stand divided we fall.”

For more information on the parade or if you would like to participate in the parade contact Eva Tisdale at 601-479-1370.