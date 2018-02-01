Marty Stuart planning country music museum in Mississippi

Country singer and musician Marty Stuart announced his plans to develop a museum and performance hall in his Mississippi hometown to display his collection of 20,000 country music artifacts, including handwritten lyrics from Hank Williams. Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music will be in Philadelphia.

Appearing Wednesday at the state Capitol, Stuart, 59, said international fans are “enchanted and mystified” by Mississippi — the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll king Elvis Presley, blues greats B.B. King and Muddy Waters and country music legend Jimmie Rodgers.

“There’s so much legacy and legend that comes from here,” Stuart said.

His collection of artifacts includes a black suit worn by Johnny Cash and boots worn by Patsy Cline.