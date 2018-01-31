Marty Stuart receives his Philadelphia High School diploma

After over 40 years, Marty Stuart finally received his high school diploma. A celebration was held at the Philadelphia Depot Tuesday evening. He started his music career at an early age and never got around to obtaining that certificate. Even though he has won many awards, he says this one is different.

“This one really means a whole lot to me because it’s kind of an unfinished chapter in my life. To come back home to some people that I love very much, to a place that I love very much, it’s a wonderful honor,” Marty says.

He dedicates his diploma to his mother saying that she now has a picture with his diploma beside his kindergarten one.