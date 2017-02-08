Mayor vetoes alderman appointment due to “unfair advantage”

Mayor and Board of Alderman elections are coming up and people are vying to get in those positions come July. But the city has an unexpected opening due to the loss of Alderman Cecil Nichols.

“Mr. Nichols was a friend and a great alderman for the community. Outspoken and we are just going to miss him,” says Mayor James Young.

Since elections start in May someone will be appointed to Nichols’ spot rather than hold a special election. Three people are qualified to run for Ward 4 Alderman but Mayor Young says he doesn’t want it to be someone that’s in the running.

“Small towns, I just don’t want anyone to have an unfair advantage.”

Mayor Young says Nichols’ wife, Ajatha is interested in serving the rest of his term out of respect but nothing is official. The board voted to appoint former Neshoba County Democratic Party Chairman Cassie Henson but Mayor Young vetoed because Henson expressed interest in running for the next term.

The board can choose to override the mayor’s veto at their next meeting.

“We’re just trying to be fair and sometimes in my position there’s no win for me because if you choose this one or that one, or the other one, the other one is a little upset,” says Young.

As for the rest of the positions, Ward 1 and Ward 2, only the incumbents are running at this point.

For Ward 3, incumbent James Tatum, Bradford Smith and Ronnie Jenkins will be on the ballot.

Clarence Houston, Jerry Smith and Dennis Davis qualify for Ward 4.

Alderman At-Large incumbent Willie Jackson and Leroy Clemons will face off for that position.

Candidates have until March 3 to qualify at City Hall. The primary election will be held on May 2 and the general election will be June 6.