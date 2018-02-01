MBCI Holds Ribbon Cutting For Choctaw Virtual Learning Center

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians (MBCI) held a ribbon cutting for the Choctaw Virtual Learning Center (CVLC) today in the Pearl River Community, Neshoba County. In attendance to celebrate this wonderful occasion was Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson, 2017-2018 Choctaw Indian Princess Kassie Lann Cox, CVLC Administrator Gene Cliburn. Current CVLC students, faculty and staff as well as supporters were also on hand to celebrate the ribbon cutting held today.

“This center is a wonderful asset to our community and young people,” said Chief Phyliss J. Anderson. “I have great hopes in the success of the center and the opportunities it will provide to our tribal youth.”

The Choctaw Virtual Learning Center is for students 19-24 who have dropped out of high school and never earned a diploma or GED. The Center allows them to “drop back-in” and work with an in house instructor and virtual instruction services to earn their high school diploma at their own pace. Students are also allowed to pursue college courses and/or career-readiness certification. The Center is 20% classroom-based and 80% online-based. Instructional support, such as licensed teachers in Math and English, as well as one-on-one tutors through the MBCI Boys and Girls Club are provided to the students.

The CVLC is located in the CHI Building on Industrial Road and currently has 30 students. Since opening its doors to students in October 2017 three students have graduated and will receive their diploma at the 2018 CCHS Commencement Ceremony.

Pictured: Tribal Council Members Richard Sockey (Standing Pine), Berdie Steve (Bogue Homa), Vice-Chief Hilda Nickey (Conehatta), Sharon Johnson (Red Water), Tribal Chief Phyliss J. Anderson, 2017-2018 Choctaw Indian Princess Kassie Lann Cox, Tribal Council Members Deborah Martin (Pearl River) and Kendall Wallace (Bogue Chitto) along with CVLC Administrator Gene Cliburn, CVLC staff and students, as well as Choctaw Tribal Schools staff.