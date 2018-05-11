MBCI hosts career expo

Members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians had a convenient place to job-hunt Wednesday.

A career expo was held at the Silver Star Convention Center in conjunction with its workforce development program.

The expo was funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Organizers say helping people find their dream career is the ultimate goal.

“I get excited for other people for simple things. And if they can get a job in my program or any of the other programs, for that matter, that helps them, that means that I have done my job in working together as a team to make sure that we reach the main goal of everybody becoming successful on their own,” said Deonna Allen, workforce development specialist.

Although the expo was for tribal members, Allen says no one was turned away.