Mississippi Blood Services will be holding a community blood drive from noon until 6 pm. Wednesday, May 10 at the Piggly Wiggly in Sebastopol.

Donors will be registered for chances to win a $250 gift card in the MBS Fuel for Life. Donors may receive t-shirts and check their cholesterol.

For more information contact 888-902-5663.

Donors must be at least 17 years old, 16 with signed parental consent forms found at www.msblood.com , and weigh at least 110 pounds and have a valid ID.