McComb Man Arrested for Possessing Child Pornography

An investigation into online child pornographic images in Alabama led investigators to a 23-year-old McComb man, announced Attorney General Jim Hood.

Trivette Leonard was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography. He was booked into the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. The McComb Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which are both Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force members, assisted in the investigation.

If convicted, Leonard faces up to 40 years in prison. A charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case will be prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn.

