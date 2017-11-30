MDOC Finds No Cellphones or Other Major Contraband at Leake County Regional

Mississippi Department of Corrections officers found no cellphones or other major contraband during a shakedown at Leake County Regional Correctional Facility in Carthage in a recent search.

“Operation Zero Tolerance is definitely working at this facility,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “The absence of any major contraband shows, as the warden told us on behalf of the sheriff, that the facility prides itself in the safety and security of the facility and its inmates.”