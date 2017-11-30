MDOC Finds No Cellphones or Other Major Contraband at Leake County Regional

Mississippi Department of Corrections officers found no cellphones or other major contraband during a shakedown at Leake County Regional Correctional Facility in Carthage in a recent search.
“Operation Zero Tolerance is definitely working at this facility,” Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall said. “The absence of any major contraband shows, as the warden told us on behalf of the sheriff, that the facility prides itself in the safety and security of the facility and its inmates.”
Only nuisance contraband, including ropes, tennis shoes covered with graffiti, onions, and homemade jewelry, was found inside the zones that housed 211 inmates when MDOC officers arrived with the K-9 unit from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.
Leake, which can hold up to 280 inmates, is the last of the 15 regional facilities to be searched since the shakedowns began.
Hall started the large-scale searches in March to stem the flow of contraband in the prison system. She said the shakedowns will continue and will still be unannounced.