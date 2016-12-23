MDOC Investigating Contraband Find; State Employee Charged

A state employee transporting inmates to a work detail is suspected of working with inmates to smuggle in a dozen cell phones and accessories, large packages of tobacco, alcohol and other illegal items at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

James Rucker, 35, who is not an MDOC employee, is charged with introducing contraband to a correctional facility. He was arrested last week and taken to the Rankin County Jail, where he posted a $10,000 bond.

Rucker was arrested after a routine security check turned up the contraband on Dec. 14.

Two inmates are suspected of working with Rucker. Their names are not being released. They could face charges, based on the outcome of MDOC’s investigation.

Rucker is an equipment repair supervisor with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. He has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

A conviction on the contraband charge is a felony and punishable by a minimum three years, a maximum 15 years in prison, $25,000 fine, or both.