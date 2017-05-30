Memorial Day ceremony held in DeWeese Park (Audio)

Veterans, families and officials gathered in DeWeese Park on Monday for a Memorial Day Ceremony.

Sergeant First Class Jason G. ManWarren -Master of Ceremonies for the memorial, “It’s to recognize those who gave their lives in service of this country.”

Joshua Ladd and Mathew Stovall’s Mothers were both recognized during the Memorial Program as Gold Star Mothers for the service of their sons and the loss of their son’s lives in Iraq.

Guest Speaker Chief Master Sergeant Ronald C. Arthur, “What do you say to veterans and family members that know firsthand the sacrifices that have been made by Neshoba Countians.”

Arthur said. “Our Neshoba Countians have served in many wars. Many of our fellow Neshoba Countians have given the ultimate sacrifice along with their families and I salute and honor you today.”

Neshoba Central High School JROTC presented the colors on Monday morning and a memorial wreath was placed beneath the veteran’s monument in DeWeese Park by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4396, American Legion Posts 238 and 138 and the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 677.