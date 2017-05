American Legion Post 168 will conduct a Memorial Day Ceremony today at 11 am on the South lawn of the Carthage Courthouse. In case of inclement weather the ceremony will be moved to the courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Rickey Hosey will be the keynote speaker. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Hosey is an Afghanistan and Iraq veteran and recently retired from his position as Deputy Youth Challenge Commander at Camp Shelby.