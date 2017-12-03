Memorial sign unveiled for fallen State Trooper

Memorial signs were unveiled on Highway 80 Tuesday near Hickory for a fallen State Trooper who was killed in the line of duty in 1959.

MHP Troop H was part of the Memorial Highway Dedication held on Highway 80 in Newton County. Memorial signs were unveiled just west of Hickory for Fallen State Trooper Daniel E. Smith who was killed in the line of duty on November 7th, 1959. The signs were placed along the stretch of highway were Trooper Smith was killed.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Mississippi Highway Patrol worked together to memorialize this location for Daniel E. Smith. Many of Trooper Smith’s family, friends and State Troopers both active and retired were in attendance to show their support.