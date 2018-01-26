Men sentenced for kidnapping, robbing Navy men

Two Mississippi men have been sentenced to 40 years in prison for kidnapping and robbing two Navy men at gunpoint.

News outlets report a judge ordered 27-year-old Colton Delaughter and 24-year-old William Stockstill to serve 25 years without eligibility for early release.

District Attorney Joel Smith says the pair admitted to forcing the men into their rental car as they were removing luggage from the vehicle at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino parking garage.

Smith says they drove the men to a gas station, forcing them to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Delaughter forced the two to buy items. One of the victims wrote “help me” and “gun” as he signed his name on a receipt and handed it to a cashier.

They eventually left the victims on a roadside.