Meridian native, and husband of actress Sela Ward, running for Senate

Actress Sela Ward’s husband is running as a Democrat for a U.S. Senate seat in Mississippi.

Howard Sherman is a businessman, and he and Ward are both from Meridian.

State Rep. David Baria (BARE-ee-ah) of Bay St. Louis is also running in the Democratic primary for Senate.

State party chairman Bobby Moak says both candidates filed qualifying papers Wednesday.

The Senate seat has been held for a decade by Republican Roger Wicker, who is seeking re-election and is endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Wicker is being challenged in the Republican primary by state Sen. Chris McDaniel of Ellisville and businessman Richard Boyanton of Diamondhead.

Primaries are June 5. (AP)