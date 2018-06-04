Meridian reserve officer arrested on embezzlement charge

A former Meridian reserve officer, and current Marion police sergeant, has found himself on the “wrong” side of the law.

Robbye Spangler was arrested and charged with felony embezzlement. Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose says Spangler was a member of the Meridian Police Reserve Officers Association, where Spangler served as treasurer.

Dubose says Spangler resigned from the association and from his treasurer position earlier this year and a new officer was elected.

Dubose says the new treasurer noticed ‘irregularities’ in the association’s bank account which prompted officers to conduct an investigation. The investigation is still ongoing, but Chief Dubose says the amount of missing funds did qualify for felony charges.

“We as law enforcement are held to a higher standard, whether it be fair or not. Whether you’re reserve or a full-time officer, you take the same oath. And we have the same expectations of our personnel, whether it be reserve or full-time,” said Dubose.

Marion Police Chief Randall Davis confirmed that Spangler is still employed with the Marion Police Department, and is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.