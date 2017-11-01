Meridian residents indicted for employing illegal workers

Three Meridian residents have been indicted for employing illegal workers at a Meridian restaurant.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, in a news release Tuesday, said 60-year-old Guo Guang Lin, 35-year-old Cheng Lin and 33-year-old Yan Fei Tang have been charged with wire fraud and harboring and shielding people who’ve entered the country illegally.

The Lins are legal residents; Tang entered the country illegally from China. All live in Meridian. Each appeared Tuesday at an arraignment hearing. The trial is set for Jan. 8 before U.S. District Judge David C. Bramlette III. If convicted, they face up to 80 years in prison and fines in excess of $500,000.

According to the indictment, the trio transported illegal workers to and from work daily, provided housing, deducted rental payments from cash wages and submitted false tax documents to shield them from detection. (AP)