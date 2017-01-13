Meridian Weight Management Center and In Touch Psychological Services Ribbon Cutting

A ribbon cutting for Meridian Weight Management Center and In Touch Psychological Services was held on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Meridian Weight Management Center is a medically supervised weight loss clinic led by Dr. Andrea Goodwin, who holds a board certification in Obesity Medicine. Working with Dr. Goodwin is Mrs. Amber Thomas, Nurse Practitioner.

InTouch Psychological Services is led by Mrs. Erica Flake, Certified Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, and Mrs. Manda Conerly, LPC. InTouch provides behavioral, counseling, testing services and medication management.

Meridian Weight Management Center and In Touch Psychological Services are located at 1120 East Main Street, Suite 24, in the EastGate Shopping Center. For more information contact 601-781-8677.