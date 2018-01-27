Mexican man pleads guilty to conspiracy

(AP) — Federal prosecutors in Mississippi say a 37-year-old Mexican man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle immigrants into the United States illegally.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Joseph Banco, chief Border Patrol agent in the New Orleans sector, said in a news release that Luis Enrique Moran-Vargaz could get up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced April 23.

They say a coastal Mississippi officer stopped him for speeding Nov. 28 in Gautier (GOH-shay), and found six passengers with Mexican identification in a truck designed to hold five people.

Moran-Vargaz said he was paid to transport them from Texas, and knew they had come into the country illegally.

He and the six passengers all were arrested. Moran-Vargaz pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden.