MG and Company presents “Prepare for the Fair”

Louisville’s Alice with Ala Carte will be at MG and Company in Philadelphia with all her gourmet foods on Thursday. MG and Company’s “Prepare for the Fair” Event June 28th 4pm to 8pm.

Meet Alice and sample her product line of dips, desserts, and entree’s. Sample Ala Carte Alice famous Shrimp and Grits at the “Prepare for the Fair” Event.

Start getting your Fair menu ready with delicious and easy to prepare meals for your cabin and for summer cook outs.

Prepare for the Fair June 28th with MG & Co, Thursday, June 28th 4pm-8pm on the Historic Downtown Square in Philadelphia.