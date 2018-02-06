Get out for a night on the town with some early shopping and cocktails at MG & Company Ladies Night Out. The big event will kick off on February 8 at 5 pm when MG & Company opens it’s doors to offer special deals and other festive treats.

Grab your girlfriends and head to the square in downtown Philadelphia for an evening just for the ladies. The night will be full of music, cocktails, appetizers and a trunk show highlighting all the latest arrivals.

Visit the MG & Company facebook page for more information on Ladies Night Out.