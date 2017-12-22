MHP Christmas holiday enforcement period begins today

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will kick off its holiday enforcement period this evening.

The Making It Home for the Holidays initiative will begin, Friday, December 22 at 6 p.m.

This high visibility safety initiative is designed to ensure safe travel for motorists while also reminding them of their responsibilities during the busy holiday season.Safety checkpoints will also be conducted to enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws while also removing impaired drivers.

Mississippi Highway Patrol said last year, 141 crashes including three fatalities during the 2016 Christmas enforcement period.