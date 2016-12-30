MHP plans extra enforcement for New Year’s weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol starts its New Year’s Enforcement Period Saturday. It will continue through Sunday at midnight.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Capt. Johnny Poulos says troopers will be conducting multiple safety checkpoints to help identify and remove impaired drivers.

During the same period of time in 2015, the MHP investigated 79 vehicle crashes but recorded no fatalities on state, federal and interstate highways.

The MHP advises people who plan to celebrate with alcohol to have a designated driver.