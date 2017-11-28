MHP says 5 die on Mississippi highways over Thanksgiving weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says five people died on highways over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

In the Troop D coverage area, 53-year-old Dennis Miller of Greenwood died after a van he was riding in left U.S. 82 and overturned in Leflore County on Friday.

Judy Pounds, a 60-year-old Moss Point woman, died Sunday after her car left Mississippi 26 in Stone County, overturned, and ejected Pounds.

Also Sunday, 91-year-old James Hutson of Bogue Chitto died after a tire blew out on his pickup on Interstate 55 in Lincoln County. The truck overturned.

Saturday, 20-year-old Tavieon Johnson of Michigan City died after his and another car collided on Mississippi 5 in Bolivar County.

Also Friday, 31-year-old Dondi Dixon of Woodville died in Wilkinson County after being hit by a vehicle while walking on U.S. 61. (AP)