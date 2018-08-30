MHP to have extra patrols for Labor Day weekend

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin its intensified enforcement for the Labor Day weekend on Friday at one minute past midnight and continue through midnight Monday.

Anticipating heavy traffic, state troopers will use saturation patrols to combat speeding and reckless driving.

The agency encourages drivers to avoid text messaging or any other distracting activity while driving and to use designated drivers.

Safety checkpoints will also be set up at various locations to promote seatbelt usage and remove impaired drivers from the road.

The MHP investigated 124 crashes, including 3 fatalities, during the 2017 Labor Day enforcement period.