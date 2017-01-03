MHP wraps holiday weekend enforcement

The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its New Year’s holiday enforcement period Sunday at midnight.

The MHP issued 1276 citations with 44 DUI arrests. Ninety-four motor vehicle crashes were investigated, which included 24 injuries and four fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstates. Inclement weather was a likely factor in some of the crashes.

Troopers responded to a wreck Sunday shortly before 1:30 p.m. in Jefferson Davis County. Three people died in the 2-vehicle collision.

Jerry B. Harper, 75, of Brookhaven, who was traveling east on U.S. 84, when his vehicle collided with one driven by Harney H. Walker, 27, of New Hebron. Walker and two passengers in the other vehicle, Luna Harper, 74, and 74-year-old Linda Evans, died of their injuries.

Also on Sunday around 3:15 p.m., a one-vehicle crash in Jasper County claimed the life of 30-year-old Bayron A. Gomez, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Nelson Sorto, 31, of Lilburn, Ga. He was traveling south on Interstate 59 when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.