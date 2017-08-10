Midway entertainment kicks off tonight at Central MS Fair

The Midway entertainment lineup has been set for the 108th annual Central MS Fair.

Musical acts will perform Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights of the fair.

For more information on the Central MS Fair, call the KAP office at 662-289-2891 or visit Kosytrace.com.

Midway Entertainment Schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 10

7:00 – 8:00 pm: Rebeccah Williams

8:00 – 9:00 pm: Tom Hazlett

Friday, Aug. 11

7:00 – 7:30 pm: Tracy Townsend

7:30 – until: 51 South

Saturday, Aug. 12