Miss. Scholars prepares students for college and workforce

Mississippi Scholars works to motivate high school students to complete a rigorous academic course that will prepare them for college and the job market.

Business leaders in Philadelphia go in eighth grade classrooms and talk about the importance of academics now and how it will affect the future.

“As far as the expectations on the job, how important it is to stay in school and graduate and the employability skills as well,” says Vicky Powell, Mississippi Economic Council.

Mississippi Scholars teaches business leaders a PowerPoint that they will make their own as they connect with students about their future.

“I’ve done this for five years now and i’m so passionate about our kids growing up to be beneficial and good citizens,” says Elizabeth Frohse, Neshoba Animal Hospital owner.

Business leaders discuss different careers, wages and how to manage finances.

“You have to be flexible for the very reason that you don’t know what life is going to hold for you, but if you’re prepared and flexible it’s going to go a whole lot better for you,” says Frohse.

There are two curriculum: Mississippi Scholars and Tech Master. Students have to complete things like 40 hours of community service, have 95 percent attendance, and take advanced courses.

“With the medallion, seals and transcript, the motivation is those students feel validated when they are recognized among their peers,” says Powell.