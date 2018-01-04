Mississippi Blood Services experiencing extreme blood shortage

Mississippi Blood Services is having an extreme blood shortage. The small amount they do have is at a crisis level.

Mississippi Blood Services needs 100,000 units of blood a year to serve Mississippi’s 45 hospitals.

“We’ve already gotten calls from another hospital that is considering cancelling surgeries due to us not being able to fulfill their needs,” said Merle Eldridge, MBS Marketing Director, in a Facebook post.

MBS is pleading for donations and Neshoba County General Hospital wants to help.

“We’re getting blood from them,” said Annette Watkins, Neshoba County General Hospital Public Relation and Marketing Director. “We want to be able to give back and ask our community to help donate blood for the cause.”

Every two seconds someone in Mississippi needs blood and just one donation can save three lives.

“We need 250 to 300 donors every single day to meet the needs of the hospitals,” said Eldridge, in a Facebook post.

Those numbers haven’t been met and they’re usually not, especially during this time of year.

“Forty percent of the population can donate blood, but sadly only about four percent of the population do make donations,” said Watkins.

The lack of donors leaves the blood bank at critical levels. Neshoba General plans to have four blood drives every year to encourage people to help save a life.

“We are in a crisis need for donors to come out,” said Eldridge, in a Facebook post. “Give the gift of life.”

Neshoba County General Hospital’s blood drive is Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up to save a life go to www.msblood.com