Mississippi casinos approve of lottery, but oppose video gambling in gas stations

Mississippi casino operators would not oppose a state lottery that sells paper tickets — but they would oppose video gambling in places like convenience stores.

That’s what Larry Gregory, director of the Mississippi Gaming and Hospitality Association, told a lottery study commission Thursday at the state Capitol.

The association represents 28 state-regulated casinos on the Gulf Coast and along the Mississippi River. Gregory says video gambling has hurt casinos in Illinois.

Mississippi is one of six states without a lottery, and Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn appointed the study group in May.

House Gaming Committee Chairman Richard Bennett, a Republican from Biloxi, says the commission will issue a report before the legislative session begins in January — but it won’t make a recommendation for or against creating a Mississippi lottery. (AP)

