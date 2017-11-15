Mississippi Choctaw to vote on proposal for 4th casino

Members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians will vote Thursday on whether to develop a fourth casino.

The tribe has proposed building on tribal land in the Red Water community, just north of Carthage.

Red Water is about 23 miles west of two Choctaw casinos outside Philadelphia. The other casino is on tribal land in Jones County, about 82 miles south of the two casinos.

Choctaw Chief Phyliss J. Anderson says a new casino would create more than 250 jobs and about $50 million in annual revenue.

However, Tribal Council member Barry McMillan says it would take away business from existing casinos.